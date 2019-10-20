Team up with us for 99¢
Cardinals 10, Giants 0 at Busch

Rangel Ravelo (47) is congratulated by Tyler O'Neill after hitting his first home run in the major leagues on Sept. 5 against San Francisco. Photo by Robert Cohen, rcohen@post-dispatch.com.

GORDO ON RAVELO:  This career minor leaguer beat the odds to get his first taste of the big leagues this season at the age of 27. Ravelo went just 8 for 39, but he had two doubles, two homers and seven RBIs. The Cardinals liked his at bats as a pinch-hitter -- he delivered five hits and two walks in 22 plate appearances.

Grade: C