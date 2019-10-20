GORDO ON RAVELO: This career minor leaguer beat the odds to get his first taste of the big leagues this season at the age of 27. Ravelo went just 8 for 39, but he had two doubles, two homers and seven RBIs. The Cardinals liked his at bats as a pinch-hitter -- he delivered five hits and two walks in 22 plate appearances.
Most Popular
-
Cardinal Ritter suspends football program, dismisses coaching staff
-
BenFred: If Cardinals and Ozuna split, what is club's answer for his production?
-
Top-ranked small school Cardinal Ritter may have used ineligible player
-
Hochman: Now 75 Octobers later, a name for the face of the famous Cardinals-Browns World Series photo
-
Redbirds simply didn't fly with MLB's flock of offense