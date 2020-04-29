RANKING THE DEFENSIVE PROSPECTS

QUESTION: The Blues have assembled a wealth of good prospects on defense. How would you rank them both in the near term and the long term?
TOM T.: I'm not quite sure where to put Perunovich right now since he hasn't played at the NHL level. Other guys would be above him just based on pro experience. I think now, if the question was, who do the Blues need to play in a game, it would be:
1. Mikkola
2. Walman
3. Perunovich
4. Reinke
By the start of next season, Perunovich could be at the top of that list. If I were to go by NHL potential, it would be:
1. Perunovich
2. Mikkola
3. Walman
4. Reinke
