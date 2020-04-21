RANKING THE FINAL FOUR IN SPORTS SHOWDOWN

QUESTION: The Post-Dispatch’s STL Sports Showdown is down to four Cardinals in the fan vote for top pro athlete in St. Louis history: Lou Brock, Bob Gibson, Stan Musial and Albert Pujols. How do you rank them?
BENFRED: With that Final Four, I list them this way:
4. Lou Brock
3. Albert Pujols
2. Bob Gibson
1. Stan Musial.
Gibson and Musial were lifetime Cardinals, something Pujols passed up by going to the Angels. That decision made him a lot of money, but it did keep him from being above Gibson and Musial on a list like this.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.