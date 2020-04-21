RANKING THE FINAL FOUR IN SPORTS SHOWDOWN
0 comments

RANKING THE FINAL FOUR IN SPORTS SHOWDOWN

  • 0
Subscribe today: $5 for 5 months
STL Showdown Final four

Bob Gibson, Albert Pujols, Stan Musial and Lou Brock. The STL Sports Showdown final four.

QUESTION: The Post-Dispatch’s STL Sports Showdown is down to four Cardinals in the fan vote for top pro athlete in St. Louis history: Lou Brock, Bob Gibson, Stan Musial and Albert Pujols. How do you rank them?

BENFRED: With that Final Four, I list them this way:

4. Lou Brock

3. Albert Pujols

2. Bob Gibson

1. Stan Musial.

Gibson and Musial were lifetime Cardinals, something Pujols passed up by going to the Angels. That decision made him a lot of money, but it did keep him from being above Gibson and Musial on a list like this.

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports