RANKING THE PROSPECTS ON DEFENSE

QUESTION: How would you rank the young prospects that the Blues have on defense?
TOM T.: Niko Mikkola (above) is next in line and depending on the situation could be with the Blues next season, then Jake Walman.
Remains to be seen how ready Scott Perunovich is to jump right in, and if the Blues are willing to have him do that.
Tyler Tucker has made big strides and could be ready to take another step. Mitch Reinke has some catching up to do.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.