RANKING THE PROSPECTS ON DEFENSE
The Blues will try to get playing time in the round-robin games for defenseman Niko Mikkola, here checking the Blackhawks' David Kampf in Wednesday's exhibition game.

QUESTION: How would you rank the young prospects that the Blues have on defense?

TOM T.: Niko Mikkola (above) is next in line and depending on the situation could be with the Blues next season, then Jake Walman. 

Remains to be seen how ready Scott Perunovich is to jump right in, and if the Blues are willing to have him do that.

Tyler Tucker has made big strides and could be ready to take another step. Mitch Reinke has some catching up to do.

