QUESTION: How does the front office rank the young outfielders (Arozarena, Bader, Carlson, Garcia, O’Neill, Thomas and Williams)?
GOOLD: I don't know the front office's ranking of the outfielders that you mention. I do know that the Cardinals see Carlson as the highest upside of the group. I know that the front office believes in Bader's future with the team as a starting player, and that was one of the reasons they were reluctant to include him in a deal at the deadline.
And I know that Thomas has his fans, O'Neill has his fans, and Arozarena has his fans, and they're not all the same fans. Williams is TBD at this point.
Garcia is going to go where his production takes him, and that could be as a six-year free agent to another team at some point.