Game 7 Stanley Cup Final

The St. Louis Blues watch the last seconds run down from the clock from the bench before rushing toward St. Louis Blues goaltender Jordan Binnington (50) to celebrate their Stanley Cup win after the Blues beat the Boston Bruins in Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final on Wednesday, June 12, 2019, at the TD Garden in Boston. Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com

 Laurie Skrivan

QUESTION: Hello Tom!! How long is the BluRay video? Are there any lengthy segments where they show cut down whole periods in the playoffs? Or just quick highlights? I liked some of the Cards championship videos where they showed whole innings like the 9th and 10th innings of the 6th game in the 2011 World Series. 1-10 how is the video?

TOM T.: I believe it was about 62 minutes, not counting bonus features. Nothing like whole innings; Highlights from all four rounds of the playoffs, though the last 30 minutes or so is the Boston series. Goals, saves, hits. I haven't looked at all the bonus features yet, but those appear to be from celebrations.