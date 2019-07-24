QUESTION: Hello Tom!! How long is the BluRay video? Are there any lengthy segments where they show cut down whole periods in the playoffs? Or just quick highlights? I liked some of the Cards championship videos where they showed whole innings like the 9th and 10th innings of the 6th game in the 2011 World Series. 1-10 how is the video?
TOM T.: I believe it was about 62 minutes, not counting bonus features. Nothing like whole innings; Highlights from all four rounds of the playoffs, though the last 30 minutes or so is the Boston series. Goals, saves, hits. I haven't looked at all the bonus features yet, but those appear to be from celebrations.