QUESTION: With the Ozuna departure a possibility, the Dylan Carlson hype will soon kick in. Derrick Goold believes Carlson could be someone special; Gordo sees him as closer to a Grichuk hybrid with less power but more average. Where do you see him?
COMMISH: Carlson's switch-hitting plays. He also appears to be a good defender with good speed and emerging power. He certainly will hit for a higher average than Grichuk, although probably with not as much power.
So I would say somewhere between Grichuk and superstar.