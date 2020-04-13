RATING THE REDBIRDS' OUTFIELD

QUESTION: If the Cardinals have a starting outfield of O’Neill, Bader, and Fowler, how does it compare with the outfields of the other NL Central teams?
GOOLD: Defensively it would keep pace with any of them. Total package? It would be behind the Reds for sure and likely third or fourth depending on your view of O'Neill's upside as a hitter.
It's worth noting that two of the computer simulations going on right now are OK with what Tyler O'Neill would bring to the lineup.
In Dynasty League Baseball's sim of the 2020 Cardinals season, here is O'Neill's line:
.276/.323/.397 for a .719 OPS, 2 HR, 7 RBIs
In OOTP21, the sim being used and recorded at Baseball-Reference.com, O'Neill's line is:
.265/.361/.475 for a 1.040 OPS, 4 HR, 6 RBIs
The sims are split on Harrison Bader and Dexter Fowler.
Bader on Dynasty: .132/.220/.264, .484 OPS, 2 HR, 8 RBIs
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.