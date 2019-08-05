QUESTION: How do you rate Cardinal starting pitching? My views: Mikolas is the most dependable. You have to wonder if Wacha is here next year. The same can be said for Waino. Can he survive another year with his fastball below the league standard? It has been a struggle to watch Hudson and Flaherty. Why not pour some money into a rotation upgrade?
COMMISH: The Cardinals' starting pitching probably is average. But is it average if Carlos Martinez, their best for a few years, was able to be back in the rotation next year? Wacha will not be here as a free agent. Waino has pitched better than you think. He easily could be the fifth starter again. But, yes, they do need one more.
Flaherty should be their best. And Mikolas should be better. Hudson will be more durable. That leaves room for one more.
To a long follow-up comment about recent frustration with pitching and the front office's inactivity on that front, Commish replied:
COMMISH: I'm not quite sure what the front office's failure to acquire a starting pitcher has had to do with the play of the last week or so. By my calculations, in their past seven games, the Cardinals scored three or fewer runs in six of them and two or fewer in five of them. Bob Gibson and Walter Johnson would have had a hard time with that.
Perhaps we're missing a salient point here. The offense is farther away from being what it should be than the starting pitching. Now, let that digest a little and let's go from there.