RATING THE TOP DEFENSIVE PROSPECTS

QUESTION: Can you rank the top 5 defensive prospects in the Blues system, with a comment on each in terms of their likelihood of making it in the NHL?
JT: I'll take a stab, while recognizing Blues may have them ranked differently.
1. Scott Perunovich. Hobey Baker award winner from Minnesota-Duluth. Good skater, puck mover, pass-first mentality, undersized. Probably needs a year in the AHL.
2. Niko Mikkola. Looked very natural during his brief stint with the Blues earlier this season. Good size, physical. Seems to have good ice awareness. Has worked on his skating. Not much of an offensive threat.
3. Jake Walman. By all accounts had a very good season with San Antonio this season, putting himself back on the Blues' radar. Good skater, Good offensive skill. His improvement has come on defense.
4. Mitch Reinke. Signed as a college free agent in 2018, did not have a good season in San Antonio (his second season there). Was minus-23 in 46 games. A little undersized (5-11, 181), a puck-mover. Heard he got beat to the net too often this season.
5. Derrick Pouliot: Was an AHL all-star and led the Rampage in scoring with 39 points (7 goals, 32 assists). Offensive-minded. But I think defense was a problem. Heard he had trouble getting beat wide. He was minus-21 in 58 games.
