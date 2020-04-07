READY FOR TESTING?

Live

Players, managers intrigued by MLB's all-Arizona option

FILE - In this Saturday, March 6, 2010 file photo, The Cincinnati Reds play the Cleveland Indians in a spring training baseball game at Goodyear Ball Park in Goodyear, Ariz. Putting all 30 teams in the Phoenix area this season and playing in empty ballparks was among the ideas discussed Monday, April 6, 2020 during a call among five top officials from MLB and the players' association that was led by Commissioner Rob Manfred, people familiar with the discussion told The Associated Press. (AP Photo/Mark Duncan, File)

 Mark Duncan

QUESTION: In the reporting about how MLB could start playing games with different rules and player safety measures, it mentions very high frequency testing. How would that look for MLB to be playing and testing players constantly with many medical outlets short on tests?

BENFRED: Testing doesn't necessarily mean the official coronavirus test. It means checking temperatures and potential warning signs of every person who shows up for these hypothetical games: players, umpires, coaches, media, etc.

And in terms of the official coronavirus tests, they are becoming more available, and will continue to become more available as this process plays out, including ones with quicker turnarounds on results.

One of the many holes that can be punched in the Arizona idea is what John Mozeliak acknowledged during that Zoom call last week -- that plans like this encounter a big problem the moment a player tests positive, and that problem is compounded by the fact we are seeing lots of examples of infected people showing zero signs of infection, including a lack of a fever.

If that happens, the player gets quarantined, but who else? Everyone on his team? You can see how it could get shut down to the point of being useless pretty fast, right?

Another concern: Are players going to agree to be in self-imposed hotel quarantines during this altered season, away from their families and friends and confined only to games and their hotel? There will be some who say no, I'd imagine.

Another concern: It's also hot as heck in Arizona in the summer, like brutally hot. It's a desert, you know. And not every field that would be needed for games (such as the one in Surprise, Ariz., shown above) is air conditioned or domed. No one seems to be bringing that up.

I'm all for kicking around ideas, and I want baseball back ASAP, but if you check out the statement the league released Tuesday, it seemed to distance itself a bit from the Arizona plan, and also distanced itself away from the report national health leaders are on board with the plan.

