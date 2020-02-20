REASONABLE EXPECTATION FOR 2020 TIGERS?

QUESTION: What's a reasonable win total to expect for Coach Drinkwitz's first year at the helm? My opinion: anything less than 7 wins would be a disappointment.
MATTER: Seven should be a reasonable expectation. Maybe six, but there should be enough returning pieces and a favorable schedule to reach seven.
Missouri will be underdogs against Georgia and Florida and likely at Tennessee. Everything else is winnable. That's not to say the others are absolute losses, but those are the three hardest games on paper.
Winning at South Carolina, Mississippi State and BYU won't be easy. Louisiana-Lafayette is one of the best Group of Five programs in the country. MU hasn't beaten Kentucky in a long time. The Tigers should beat Central Arkansas, Vanderbilt, Central Michigan, Louisiana and Arkansas – though any team with a new head coach is unpredictable. That’s five wins. One more and you’re in a bowl game. Two more and you’ve exceeded last year’s win total.
It shouldn't shock anyone if Mizzou finishes 7-5. Then again, that’s only a one-game improvement from a season that was a major disappointment.