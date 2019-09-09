QUESTION: Saw your comment on Carp and it was spot on. I've been watching him play for years now through thick and thin. I have never once thought he needed to work harder or play harder.
There has to be more to it than just motivation. Carp always plays a hard 9, and yet he has been playing better since he has been dropped in the order and platooned? Why do you think that is?
GOOLD: He was trending in the right direction. The matchups are better for him. Shildt is putting him in the best spot for success, not in the spot that maybe it happens. Work he's been doing on his swing is paying off. All the usual indicators, but mostly the matchups are favorable.