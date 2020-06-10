REASONS FOR OPTIMISM?
REASONS FOR OPTIMISM?

St. Louis Blues pre-season starts

Blues players skate sprints at the end of their first preseason practice of the 2019-2020 at the Centene Community Ice Center in Maryland Heights. (Post-Dispatch photo by David Carson)

QUESTION: Top 3-5 reasons we should be optimistic that we'll see hockey games this summer?

JT: Here you go . . .

1. The league (and it seems like most of the players) want to make this happen.

2. It looks like COVID-19 is at least leveling off throughout the nation. (Overall, that is, and realizing there are still hot spots).

3. The league seems intent on taking a prudent and thorough approach to making sure that players are safe and healthy.

4. Phase 2 (small-group workouts) already are underway; and most of the details to Phase 3 (training camps will open July 10) and Phase 4 (the postseason workout) have been agreed upon.

