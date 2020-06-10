REASONS FOR OPTIMISM?

QUESTION: Top 3-5 reasons we should be optimistic that we'll see hockey games this summer?
JT: Here you go . . .
1. The league (and it seems like most of the players) want to make this happen.
2. It looks like COVID-19 is at least leveling off throughout the nation. (Overall, that is, and realizing there are still hot spots).
3. The league seems intent on taking a prudent and thorough approach to making sure that players are safe and healthy.
4. Phase 2 (small-group workouts) already are underway; and most of the details to Phase 3 (training camps will open July 10) and Phase 4 (the postseason workout) have been agreed upon.
