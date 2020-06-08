REASSURANCES ON REYES

QUESTION: Have you heard any updates on Alex Reyes and how he's throwing? Interested to see how his command, velocity and health look while hopefully throwing regularly on the side.
GOOLD: He's healthy, at last check. He hasn't faced any competition because no one has, so it's impossible to know about the command, control of counts, etc. He was fine, his velocity was fine, his strength was good in spring training.
He was making a case to be in the bullpen, and with two more outings -- and fewer walks -- he was likely going to break camp as a reliever for the Cardinals. He'll be a part of their return to business, too.
