QUESTION: Are there really any players that have recently been moved that you regret? I am critical of moves, too, but the only player I have any regrets with is Carson Kelly. The others I understand. Mercado, they have 2 or 3 of him.
BENFRED: I miss Tommy Pham (above). I think the Cardinals underestimated him and got too little in return. I think he would have helped this team if he was playing center field during the time he's been gone.
I wonder how Marco Gonzales would have rebounded here and who will have the better career when all is said and done, him or Tyler O'Neill.
The Gallegos trade neutralized the Voit trade.
Carson Kelly is having a great season, but he was blocked. The Cardinals made the commitment to Molina. Knizner had started to emerge, and still looks like a good player.
The Kelly-Weaver trade for Goldschmidt was one I thought was a great deal at the time. Not ready to give up on that yet, even though Goldschmidt has not performed up to expectations offensively in year one. I know they only traded those guys for one season of Goldschmidt, but the extension was a byproduct of the trade.