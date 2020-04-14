RECIPE FOR DISASTER?

QUESTION: If sports get the green light to return, and a player tests positive for coronavirus, what happens then? Does he get quarantined? The whole team? The opposing team that team just played?
BENFRED: That's the million-dollar question, and a topic I asked Cardinals president of baseball operations John Mozeliak about weeks ago. I think "disaster" was the word he used.
While there are reasons to be encouraged about improved testing -- rapid response rates compared to lengthy delays -- and more available testing and how that could help teams start to resume activities, there is still the problem that someone can be contagious before showing symptoms, like an increased temperature. Are only players who show symptoms quarantined while fingers are crossed that no one else gets it? Are entire teams quarantined? Their opponents?
All good questions, and ones that could have more clear answers as treatments/testing/etc. adapt. Data shows most pro athletes, because of both their age range and health, are not at significant risk of being killed by coronavirus. How much risk they are willing to take of getting it, going through it and getting over it is going to be discussed in any situation that involves a return. Hoping to stop every player from getting it is the goal, but it's probably going to be an impossible one, and one that is affected directly by what the players are willing to sacrifice, like seeing their families. It's not hard to imagine the end result of the discussion being, hey, this isn't possible until further down the road.
But the conversation is going to be adapting in real time. Dr. Fauci has said time and time again that there is no flip of the switch when it comes to getting back to normal. This will be a rolling timeline.
Where sports is on that timeline, and how it gets pushed forward or pulled back, is going to be a really, really interesting conversation.
