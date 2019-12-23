1. RECORD RUN

The Billikens made the Rick Majerus era a massive success by qualifying for the NCAA Tournament three consecutive years from 2012 to 2014, the longest run of tourney appearances in program history. The outcome was the same each time as SLU won its opener before being eliminated the following game.
During those three seasons, SLU compiled a record of 81-22 overall and 38-10 in the Atlantic 10. The Billikens won the conference tournament once to earn the automatic berth and were an at-large selection the other two years. They were given a No. 9 seed in 2012, No. 4 in 2013 and No. 5 in 2014.
SLU beat Memphis, New Mexico State and North Carolina State in successive years, with the most dramatic victory coming when the Billikens overcame a 16-point deficit in the final eight minutes to beat NC State in overtime..