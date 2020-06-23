RECORDS OR NOT?

QUESTION: How will you view any records set this baseball season?
BENFRED: With context. A great ERA or OPS will not mean as much because it was not built over the long grind of 162, but to simply shrug off the challenges this 60-game season presents feels wrong.
Players are creatures of habit and repetition. Those who overcome a hurdle no one could have predicted to excel are going to be remarkable in their own way. Everyone has a level playing field in this strange season, so these records will still matter, but will need to be accompanied by the proper context.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.