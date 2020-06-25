RECRUITING BUZZ FOR REAL?

QUESTION: I’m excited about the momentum the football program is creating with regards to recruitment. Is this tangible, or is it simply better communication/marketing?
MATTER: There's genuine excitement around the state about coach Eliah Drinkwitz, his energy, his vision, his personality, etc. Sometimes it just takes a fresh voice and a fresh message to get players engaged with the program. I don't think he's selling anything different than what players heard from the last coaching staff, but there's clearly a different energy and vibe, and sometimes that's enough to open some doors that were starting to close in the past.
Drinkwitz has done a great job nailing down local recruits from the area's four most talent-rich programs: De Smet, East St. Louis, Lutheran North and Trinity. Mizzou has rarely landed the best players from those teams, especially in a common year. They've clearly identified out-of-state prospects they wanted to secure early and so far have done a nice job landing those targets. The class ranks No. 19 by Rivals.com. I'll be surprised if MU stays in the top 20. A handful of regular top-20 teams are behind in commitment numbers, like Alabama, Auburn, Florida State, Texas A&M, Oklahoma and South Carolina.
But if Drinkwitz can land the bulk of a top 30 class before ever coaching a game at Mizzou, that's an obvious strong signal that his staff can recruit for this program and can make a compelling sales pitch.
