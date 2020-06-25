RECRUITING BUZZ FOR REAL?
Missouri football spring practice

Missouri football coach Eliah Drinkwitz leads the team's first spring practice on the team's practice fields in Columbia, Mo., on Saturday, March 7, 2020. (Photo by Zach Bland / Mizzou Athletics)

QUESTION: I’m excited about the momentum the football program is creating with regards to recruitment. Is this tangible, or is it simply better communication/marketing?

MATTER: There's genuine excitement around the state about coach Eliah Drinkwitz, his energy, his vision, his personality, etc. Sometimes it just takes a fresh voice and a fresh message to get players engaged with the program. I don't think he's selling anything different than what players heard from the last coaching staff, but there's clearly a different energy and vibe, and sometimes that's enough to open some doors that were starting to close in the past.

Drinkwitz has done a great job nailing down local recruits from the area's four most talent-rich programs: De Smet, East St. Louis, Lutheran North and Trinity. Mizzou has rarely landed the best players from those teams, especially in a common year. They've clearly identified out-of-state prospects they wanted to secure early and so far have done a nice job landing those targets. The class ranks No. 19 by Rivals.com. I'll be surprised if MU stays in the top 20. A handful of regular top-20 teams are behind in commitment numbers, like Alabama, Auburn, Florida State, Texas A&M, Oklahoma and South Carolina.

But if Drinkwitz can land the bulk of a top 30 class before ever coaching a game at Mizzou, that's an obvious strong signal that his staff can recruit for this program and can make a compelling sales pitch.

