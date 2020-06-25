RECRUITING OR DEVELOPMENT ISSUES FOR MU HOOPS?

QUESTION: What’s been Cuonzo Martin’s biggest issue: Player development or recruiting?
MATTER: We could spend a lot of time on that. It's fair to say he's missed on some critical recruits and taken gambles on some off-the-radar players that haven't worked out. When he had his most talented team — his first year at Mizzou — Martin did an exceptional job blending a combination of newcomers and rookies and won 20 games and earned at least one SEC coach of the year vote.
Let’s measure player development on a case by case basis: Jeremiah Tilmon has made measured progress but still leaves a lot to be desired … Mitchell Smith has improved a lot under Martin ... Xavier Pinson improved tremendously last year ... Torrence Watson seemed to take a step backward last year or, at least, get stuck in neutral ... Mark Smith has battled injuries each year at MU, so hard to gauge real progress ... Javon Pickett showed some growth last year but wasn't vastly improved by any stretch ... Reed Nikko certainly improved over his three years under Martin ... Jordan Barnett by far had his best season under Martin.
So, add it up and you've got some hits and misses. I'd say recruiting has been a bigger issue than development.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.