RECRUITING ST. LOUIS: WHAT HAPPENED?

QUESTION: Why Mizzou has Mizzou had such a tough time recruiting in St. Louis? I know Gary Pinkel worked hard at it, and Barry Odom was not too successful.
MATTER: I think there's a little too much revisionist history going on here. Odom's staff certainly dropped the ball with the 2018 class. But at that point he didn't have much of a sales pitch and hadn't really proven he could win at this level. After his first two seasons and then again during his fourth, his job security was always in question. It's hard to recruit great classes when there's doubt about the head coach's job status. That always seemed to be working against him. Plus in 2017, the 2015 campus meltdown was still a factor.
But the staff continued to work hard in St. Louis. They got decent results in 2019. The last two recruiting cycles Mizzou signed nine players from St. Louis. That's more than anyone else. Illinois signed seven over the same two-year span. Now, Mizzou's problem was they missed on most of the top recruits in the area, several of whom barely showed any interest in the program. That's a problem that needs to be addressed. At the same time, you need a sales pitch that can match or exceed what they're hearing from programs like Ohio State and Oklahoma. Those schools can sell the playoffs. Mizzou obviously can't.
It's more about vision and hope. Relationships matter — but so does a compelling track record and sales pitch.
Photo: Former coach Barry Odom greets kicker Tucker McCann on Senior Night in 2019 at Faurot Field. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)