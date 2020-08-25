 Skip to main content
RED-FACED OVER YOUR PICK?
RED-FACED OVER YOUR PICK?

Reds 4, Cardinals 2

Cardinal infielder Tommy Edman throws from the ground on Friday, Aug. 21, 2020, as Reds infielder Eugenio Suarez advances to 3rd base on an error in the 6th inning in a game at Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Mo. Photo by Christian Gooden, cgooden@post-dispatch.com

 Christian Gooden

QUESTION: Are you ready to surrender on your pick of the Reds to win the National League Central?

BENFRED: Thanks for reminding me! Yeah, that looks like a bad pick. I slept on the Cubs, which was foolish. Same team they have been in recent years, and now they're playing like they like one another again -- well enough to dodge a disastrous bullpen, at least for now. The Brewers are lurking as usual.

I fell in love with the fancy Reds sports car, and overlooked the fact there was no tread on the bullpen tires. Lesson learned.

