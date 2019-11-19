QUESTION: What are your thoughts on Boston's Andrew Benintendi? Speed. Pop. And he has ties to the St. Louis area.
BENFRED: I like the player and the potential fit, but I'm not sure why the Red Sox would be interested in dealing him. The new front office there has been asked to provide sustained success that lives beneath the luxury tax. Benintendi is the kind of player who helps you get there. He's 24 and not a free agent until 2023.
If the Red Sox trade Mookie Betts or Jackie Bradley Jr., more will be expected from Benintendi.
And yes, I believe his girlfriend is a St. Louis native.