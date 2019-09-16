QUESTION (from Mike): Heard a rumor Mo could be targeted for the GM job in Boston. Boston wants a more sustainable product year in and year out like STL has had. What have you heard?
GOOLD: The GM job would be a demotion for him, so Boston would have to compensate the Cardinals -- or they would have to beef-up that job. Mozeliak has shown no inclination for job-hunting or looking elsewhere. This is classic dot-connecting. His daughter goes to college in that area so therefore, ipso facto, it must be. Maybe like a game of Clue -- Mozeliak at The Fens with a Bowtie.
The reporting from reporters on who Boston wants is someone with Boston ties to bring that stability. Volatile job for sure. Considering Mozeliak's past comments, it's not a role he'd seek.