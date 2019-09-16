Subscribe for 99¢
Colorado Rockies vs St. Louis Cardinals

St. Louis Cardinals President of Baseball Operations John Mozeliak walks off the field after ceremonies before a game between the Colorado Rockies and the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium in St. Louis on Friday, Aug. 23, 2019. Photo by David Carson, dcarson@post-dispatch.com

 David Carson

QUESTION (from Mike): Heard a rumor Mo could be targeted for the GM job in Boston. Boston wants a more sustainable product year in and year out like STL has had. What have you heard?

GOOLD: The GM job would be a demotion for him, so Boston would have to compensate the Cardinals -- or they would have to beef-up that job. Mozeliak has shown no inclination for job-hunting or looking elsewhere. This is classic dot-connecting. His daughter goes to college in that area so therefore, ipso facto, it must be. Maybe like a game of Clue -- Mozeliak at The Fens with a Bowtie.

The reporting from reporters on who Boston wants is someone with Boston ties to bring that stability. Volatile job for sure. Considering Mozeliak's past comments, it's not a role he'd seek.