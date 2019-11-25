To a comment about the Cardinals receiving "nothing in return" for Randal Grichuk and how such deals are dragging down the franchise, Goold replied:
What the Cardinals really should be worried about is how much regression they've seen from their acquisitions. When was the last time they got a player in and that player performed ... better, performed up to expectations? Mikolas is one, for sure. Goldschmidt probably will be. Ozuna wasn't. Cecil wasn't. Fowler hasn't been. Miller could still be. Leone wasn't. O'Neill hasn't yet been.
This is a huge concern. The regression of acquisitions is the bigger story.
Follow-up: What is your theory into tho regression of Cardinals acquisitions? Coaching, environment, other?
GOOLD: All of the above. Approach. Don't discount the ballpark, either. But, yes, the Cardinals have had difficulty in recent seasons getting better, more, the same from acquisitions. We're going to see that start to change because so much of it started about two, 2½ years ago, and that's when we really saw the downturn. Ozuna being the most recent one that stood out, with Miller an example that some might give, or Goldschmidt, but neither really fits the standout examples that we've seen like Cecil, Fowler, etc.
The front office has fixated on the coaching/managing aspect of it, and they brought it up as a concern when they fired Matheny, for example. Too many steps back.