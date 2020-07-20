REIMAGINING THE ROTATION

QUESTION: Would it make sense with the Cards' rotation depth and at least some uncertainty in the closer's role to just have two starters take the game from start to finish? Follow Hudson (above) with Ponce, Kim with Martinez, and Waino with Gomber? Each goes 4/5 innings in theory and your best pitchers get the most innings. Not traditional, but enticing.
GOOLD: Absolutely enticing. Mike Maddux said the "piggyback" approach was something that they were considering, and Shildt specifically said an idea brought up here in the chat about mixing and matching different looks is something they intend to do.
Have Hudson (sinker) followed by Ponce de Leon (elevated). Have Gomber (lefty breaking balls) follow one of the righthanders, and if they get Cabrera back at some point have that lefty heat come in after Wainwright. So forth.
That is an idea that has legs with the Cardinals. We'll see if they implement it.
