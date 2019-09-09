COMMENT: Before I get to my question I want to say that all of Cardinals nation hurts over the loss of Chris Duncan. I can’t imagine how his family feels. I hope they know they’re all in our thoughts.
GOOLD: Well said. Chris Duncan is a St. Louis baseball treasure.
FOLLOW-UP: Heard of any plans for Duncan tribute when the team comes back home?
GOOLD: I have heard of planning for one, but no details. You can expect the moment of silence, remembrances. I imagine there will be a highlight video. He's adored around the ballpark, as you can imagine.