REMEMBERING WOODY

QUESTION: Were you around during the Woody Widenhofer era at Mizzou? Any memories from that time? I enjoyed your piece on him from earlier this week. Woody struck me as a genuinely nice guy who might have been better off as an assistant.
GORDO: Woody was a great guy. Yes, I was working during that period. Like so many other Mizzou coaches over the years, he was at a competitive disadvantage with facilities. He had some bad luck. At critical points in his tenure, he had huge near-misses. Had his 5-6 team finished 7-4 and earned a bowl bid, then perhaps he could have gained traction. Alas, he was a very good football coach who was not a great head coach. And only a great head coach can get big results at Mizzou.
