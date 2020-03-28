REMEMBERING WOODY
0 comments

REMEMBERING WOODY

  • 0
Subscribe today: $3/3 months
SP AP WIDENHOFER02 (copy)

Woody Widenhofer covers his face as the clock runs out on Mizzou's 39-32 loss to Cal in 1985. (Jim Curley photo / Columbia Daily Tribune via AP)

QUESTION: Were you around during the Woody Widenhofer era at Mizzou? Any memories from that time? I enjoyed your piece on him from earlier this week. Woody struck me as a genuinely nice guy who might have been better off as an assistant.

GORDO: Woody was a great guy. Yes, I was working during that period. Like so many other Mizzou coaches over the years, he was at a competitive disadvantage with facilities. He had some bad luck. At critical points in his tenure, he had huge near-misses. Had his 5-6 team finished 7-4 and earned a bowl bid, then perhaps he could have gained traction. Alas, he was a very good football coach who was not a great head coach. And only a great head coach can get big results at Mizzou.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports