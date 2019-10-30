QUESTION: Are there any attractive goal-scoring rentals out there, assuming the Blues stay in the playoff hunt? And for the Blues to be interested in such a move, do they just need to stay in the hunt for a playoff spot, or do they need to show that they're capable of another deep run?
TOM T.: I think the Blues saw last season that all you have to do is make the playoffs and you go from there. At the same time, you can also kind of tell if a team has a real shot at doing something or if they just got in. When they traded Stastny, they were by no means out of the playoff race, but Armstrong didn't have the confidence they would go deep if they made it, so he switched from buyer to seller.
The stakes are a little different this season; the Blues have a Cup, and are eager for more. So I think if they're in the hunt and there's a positive feel, they would go after someone.
As for potential rentals, Taylor Hall's contract runs out after this season, and New Jersey isn't likely to be going anywhere. But he's also someone a rebuilding Devils team would be well served to build around and he may be re-signed by then. Mike Hoffman of Florida is a UFA after this season. Carl Soderberg, Chris Kreider and Tyler Toffoli could also be on the market as rentals.