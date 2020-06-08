RENTING A FREE-AGENT-TO-BE?

QUESTION: Using your math from an earlier answer, about playing approximately 50 games -- if we are looking at 30-40% of a players salary, does that open up an opportunity for teams that are willing to take the risk to go and get a rental on a 2021 free agent? I know the Cardinals don't love risk and most of the teams may lean towards costs in line with revenue. But it seems that you are getting 100% of the available opportunities (games) to win a World Series at a discount.
GOOLD: I see what you're asking: For example, does it make more sense for a team to go after a Mookie Betts at this point because he'll be a free agent at season's end, and thus you're getting the high-return, lower-cost version of the player right before he walks off into the free-agent market. That's interesting, for sure. This absolutely is in play for teams, especially -- and this is a personal opinion, not one based on talking to the team -- for the Dodgers, who have invested so much in 2020 being the year they finally crack through as champions. Yet, here we are. Months draining from the calendar. Months of Clayton Kershaw's late career. Months with Mookie Betts in the lineup. And so on.
Looking through the list of free agents, sure, could give you a sense that the Twins could add a pitcher that way (Robbie Ray?), and that the Angels could beef-up their rotation (Ray? Mike Minor?), or that some team in need of a shortstop could make a play for Marcus Semien. That would be a bold, strong move for a team to change the look of its lineup and infield.
For the Cardinals? I doubt it happens, but Houston pulls the plug on its season and tries to move on for years to come, then a move for George Springer (above) makes a lot of sense.
This is a great question with a thoughtful spin. Makes for good discussion.
