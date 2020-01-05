REPEATING A PROSPECT MISTAKE?

QUESTION: With Dylan Carlson, are the Cardinals potentially repeating the same mistake they made with guys like Grichuk, Piscotty and DeJong? Instead of letting the emerging bats thrive in a complementary role, they thrust them into positions where expectations are other-worldly because the team has not spent money elsewhere. That formula has failed thrice.
GORDO: While I've been hard on DeJong, I believe the Cardinals are happy with their All-Star shortstop. He is very sound in the field at a very important position. On balance, the team got good mileage from Grichuk and Piscotty, too. Both needed some remedial work in the minors, but both fulfilled their potential.
As for Carlson, the company line is that he will not be rushed. Why would he be? Given all the other young outfielders on hand, there will be no need to push him to the majors ahead of time.