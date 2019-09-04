QUESTION: Safe to say the Cards have finally found a leadoff and No. 2 hitter? How many more RBIs would Goldy and Ozuna have if the switch would have been made sooner?
GOOLD: Well, one of them would be a 100 RBI guy already at this pace, given how well Wong has done in the No. 2 spot and really with his OBP all season, and Fowler has rescued the lineup with his ability to go back to the leadoff spot and thrive.
They've been the key, and they are the reason why -- if you need one -- there's hope that the offense won't slip into a deep freeze when it matters most this month.