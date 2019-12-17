RETIRE SIMBA'S NUMBER?

QUESTION: Do you think Ted Simmons making the Hall of Fame means the Cardinals will retire his number?
BENFRED: That certainly helps his case, but it's not a guarantee. The Cardinals do have some realistic concerns about keeping enough numbers open for players to wear. Simmons is in the Cardinals Hall of Fame and will be in Cooperstown. Eight of his 21 seasons and two of his eight All-Star appearances came in non-Cardinals uniform, though. I think it would be a fine honor, and have no issues if it happens, but I don't know that it's a total slam dunk. If it was, it would have happened by now regardless of Hall of Fame status.
Another thing: Maybe Marcell Ozuna, No. 23, is back next season.