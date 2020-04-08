RETIRE UNGER'S JERSEY?

QUESTION: Thoughts as to why the Blues have not retired Garry Unger's number? For 10 years, he was the face of franchise as well as the NHL's iron man. He was Brett Hull before Brett Hull as far as star power.
JT: The only reason I can think of is that Red Berenson also wore jersey No. 7.
Some would also bring up Joe Mullen, but as good as he was for the Blues, he only played here 4 1/2 years, which in my opinion isn't long enough to merit jersey retirement.
Follow-up: I was a Garry Unger fan, but no way his number should be retired. He was a very good player, but Berenson and Tkachuk both wore No 7 and clearly were better. You make a good point about Mullen. Red Berenson may have done more for the Blues in those early years than any other player.
JT: I think Unger deserves to have his jersey hanging, but how do you solve the Berenson-Unger-Tkachuk dilemma? Although Unger's numbers are better, Berenson's contributions to the development of the Blues can't be overlooked.
