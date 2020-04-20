RETIREMENTS COMING SOON?

QUESTION: It will be an abbreviated season at best and possibly no season at all. What's your opinion as to whether the likes of Waino, Yadi and Albert retire after this season (however it plays out).
COMMISH: Of the three you mention, I would think Waino would be the most likely to retire.
Molina still burns to play another year or two, which would help his Hall of Fame chances as he moves up the ladder in catching longevity and all-time statistics.
Pujols still has another year to go at large money with the Angels, so he won't be retiring.
