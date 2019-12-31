3. RETURN OF RED OCTOBER

Led by National League manager of the year Mike Shildt, the Cardinals snapped a three-year absence from the postseason by combining strong pitching — make that historic pitching by young ace Jack Flaherty in the second half — with sharpened baserunning and stout defense. The Cardinals won 91 games, reclaimed the upper hand in their rivalry with the Cubs, seized control of the National League Central once more and dismissed the 97-win Braves in the National League Division Series.
Then an offense that had operated in fits and starts all season was completely overwhelmed by the eventual World Series champion Washington Nationals in the National League Championship Series. A historically horrible performance at the plate in the NLCS — the Cardinals never led and managed just 16 hits in 123 at-bats during the four-game sweep — soured the finish of a resurgent season. Shildt’s club carried a flawed offense as far as possible.