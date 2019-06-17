QUESTION: The metrics indicate that the Cardinals are now a good baserunning team? Who gets the credit? Is this just a large focus for Shildt as opposed to Matheny?
GOOLD: Interesting question, and one that came up this past weekend in New York. Let's go in order.
1. The players. Putting in the time.
2. The manager. Making it a priority.
3. The coaches. Drills for proficiency.
And then a nod to Paul Goldschmidt and a few other veteran players who took active parts in their Ball Talk discussions about baserunning and even introduced some things that the Cardinals then incorporated.
Is this different than Matheny? Absolutely. Some of it is the culture with the coaches that Shildt has purposefully created and how that has set the pattern for work on fielding and baserunning and other fundamentals, and that likely just comes from his player development past and how to delegate coaching. And some of it is the options he's given players.
Kolten Wong spoke about this Sunday. He felt like too often he didn't have the green light to run, that he wasn't given clearance to make his own call on when to steal. Now he feels he has it and is earning it.