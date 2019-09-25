QUESTION: What kind of return would the Blues get in a Petro trade? Toronto would love to get him, but not sure what they could offer in return that would make sense for the Blues. Would they ever consider trading him within the division?
JT: Perhaps his reputation is bolstered to a degree by the Blues' Stanley Cup championship but I think he's considered to be a top 15 defenseman in the league. He turns 30 in January, so he's no longer a pup but still in his prime. And you'd have to factor in that you're trading for a guy entering the walk year of his contract.
I'm not sure what that all adds up to. But as was the case with Faulk, maybe you could get more if the trade was conditional on the player signing an extension with his new team.