QUESTION: So the FO essentially gave away Gyorko, Voit and Pham because there was no place for them to play. Why do they keep putting themselves in that situation? Shouldn't they know who is in the pipeline and move players like that before they are out of options?
COMMISH: Pham was traded to make room for exciting, young Harrison Bader last year and I don't remember much dissent at the time. Sure, after the fact, there is.
Voit had a good last two months for the Yankees and had a strong first half this year before suffering a sports hernia that will cost him most of the rest of the regular season. Gallegos, acquired for Voit, has been the Cardinals' best pitcher, no questions asked.
Gyorko wasn't going to play here. Period. Yes, he was "given away," as you say.