REVISITING THE HACKING SCANDAL

QUESTION: Should the continued fallout from the Astros' hacking scandal clear the record of former Cardinals scouting director Chris Correa?
BENFRED: What Chris Correa did was wrong. Full stop. But the motivation he mentioned for the wrongdoing that was laughed at back then does not look like such a joking matter now.
It won't help Correa. He's banned from baseball for not cooperating with the league's investigation. That won't change. But for those who have followed closely, it's clear now why he would have had a hunch the Astros took information that belonged to the Cardinals, information Correa said he found.
As this stuff continues to come out, I would not be surprised at all if Correa makes a statement or releases some sort of interview that adds fuel to the fire. What does he have to lose?