REVISITING THE HARPER SWEEPSTAKES

QUESTION: Do you really think the Cardinals should have given Bryce Harper a 13-year, $330 million contract? He's had one MVP year. He's over-hyped.
BENFRED: In-their-prime superstars are not getting any cheaper, and this team needs one. Harper is a lefthanded-hitting outfielder who is a force at the plate. He changes a lineup. He's young. Still 27. His addition would have stirred up this fan base, sold tickets (back when that was a thing that happened) and made a financial impact that helped the team tackle the cost and length of the deal.
Yes, I think the Cardinals should have signed him. I said as much at the time. Everybody loves to point out what players CAN'T do in 2020. And with all of the stats we have, there are a million faults to find, even with great players. But Harper has been third in the National League in RBIs since 2018, and he's just 27. That's what this lineup could have used.
