REYES IN THE UNKNOWN ZONE

QUESTION: What's up with Alex Reyes? Is he working out with the team yet? Is he healthy?
BENFRED: Alex Reyes is one of the players in the gray area, the unknown zone. The only thing the team and the player's camp are saying is that he's in St. Louis. We don't know if he's tested positive for coronavirus, and the team can only share if he has been tested if he agrees with that information being shared. So, he's here in town, but for whatever reason has not been cleared to work out.
I don't think there are any arm-related concerns, and the team has announced other arm-related injuries, like John Brebbia's Tommy John surgery, but the delayed announcement of Jordan Hicks' setback was another reminder that there's a lot of unknown at this moment, and fewer ways to get to the bottom of it due to the mandated social distancing protocols and dependence on Zoom interviews.
I know that's not a complete answer, but it's all I know at this time. Same gray area situation for Giovanny Gallegos, who at last check was still in Mexico, with the team and the player's camp offering no explanation on why.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.