REYES RISING?

QUESTION: Alex Reyes' inning of work Saturday was really impressive -- the velocity was back and his curve was snapping. Do you see him finding his way to the back end of the bullpen, or potentially in another role?
COMMISH: At first, I see him taking on some high leverage roles at the back end of the bullpen. But he well could be a starter in a "bullpen game," too.
At last, it appears he is able to help the Cardinals, and the possibilities seem limitless.
Follow-up: Do you think the 3-strikeout inning for Reyes means he is back?
COMMISH: Throwing 98-to-100 mph in game conditions tells me he is back.
This could be one of the stories of the Cardinals' season.
But, we've been here before.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.