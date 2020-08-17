You have permission to edit this article.
REYES RISING?
REYES RISING?

Cardinals first full-squad workout in Jupiter

Alex Reyes throws during a batting practice session at Cardinals camp. (Post-Dispatch photo by Laurie Skrivan)

QUESTION: Alex Reyes' inning of work Saturday was really impressive -- the velocity was back and his curve was snapping. Do you see him finding his way to the back end of the bullpen, or potentially in another role?

COMMISH: At first, I see him taking on some high leverage roles at the back end of the bullpen. But he well could be a starter in a "bullpen game," too.

At last, it appears he is able to help the Cardinals, and the possibilities seem limitless.

Follow-up: Do you think the 3-strikeout inning for Reyes means he is back?

COMMISH: Throwing 98-to-100 mph in game conditions tells me he is back.

This could be one of the stories of the Cardinals' season.

But, we've been here before.

