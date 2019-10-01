Can you believe the Cardinals made the playoffs even though . . . Alex Reyes threw only three innings all year?
In August, as Jack Flaherty transformed into Jake Arrieta of 2015, the Cardinals starter shared a thought. Post-Dispatch columnist colleague Ben Frederickson reported this quote from Flaherty about Alex Reyes: "If he was on the team tomorrow, he might have the best stuff here.”
The best stuff. Incredible, right? The Cards have a guy in their system who Flaherty himself thinks could have the best stuff … and the guy pitched three innings in four March and April appearances. Yet the Cards made the playoffs.
Reyes has had so many injury setbacks, it's hard to keep track. But the former No. 1 pitching prospect was earmarked to be in the bullpen to start the season – and maybe he'd start later in the season. Injuries made it a lost season.
The 24-year-old Reyes allowed five earned runs in his three combined innings, along with six walks and just one strikeout.
For the third consecutive season, Baseball America ranked Reyes as the No. 1 Cards prospect. We've seen glimpses of his No. 1-ness. He has 55 strikeouts in 53 career innings. But his services weren't available for the 2019 Cardinals – a setback some other organizations might not have overcome so seamlessly.