8. RICHEST CONTRACT IN CARDINALS HISTORY

Cardinals introduce Paul Goldschmidt

(Left to right) Bill DeWitt Jr., Paul Goldschmidt and John Mozeliak at the December 2018 press conference to introduce Goldschmidt as the Cardinals' new first baseman. (Post-Dispatch photo by Robert Cohen)

Just three months after the Cardinals had acquired him in a trade with Arizona and even before he had played a home game in St. Louis, first baseman Goldschmidt signed a five-year, $130 million contract, the largest in club history, as spring training was about to end this year. It surpassed the seven-year, $120 million deal for left fielder Matt Holliday.

Goldschmidt hit three home runs in Milwaukee in his second game as a Cardinal and homered in his home debut against San Diego a week later but didn’t have quite the year that was expected. Still, Goldschmidt smacked 34 homers and drove in 97 runs and anchored a Cardinals defense that went from leading the majors in errors in 2018 to having the fewest errors in the majors in 2019.

