8. RICHEST CONTRACT IN CARDINALS HISTORY

Just three months after the Cardinals had acquired him in a trade with Arizona and even before he had played a home game in St. Louis, first baseman Goldschmidt signed a five-year, $130 million contract, the largest in club history, as spring training was about to end this year. It surpassed the seven-year, $120 million deal for left fielder Matt Holliday.
Goldschmidt hit three home runs in Milwaukee in his second game as a Cardinal and homered in his home debut against San Diego a week later but didn’t have quite the year that was expected. Still, Goldschmidt smacked 34 homers and drove in 97 runs and anchored a Cardinals defense that went from leading the majors in errors in 2018 to having the fewest errors in the majors in 2019.