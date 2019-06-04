QUESTION: Any news on Rick Ankiel? Is the ETA for a minor league deal in July?
GOOLD: So, about a week, two weeks ago, John Mozeliak reached out to Rick to see where he was in his rehab and what he was thinking. Mozeliak did not hear back.
Last I heard, Ankiel was progressing toward a June decision on where/when/how he would sign and that he'd be in some sort of competition several weeks later with an eye on some time in July having a feel for effectiveness and future. So the minor-league deal was supposed to be in June (still could be) and the sense of his ability to contribute would be in July (still could be).
I will circle back on this -- but this is all on Ankiel's timetable and recovery and there's not history here for the surgery when it comes to how well it will work for a 40-year-old pitcher who hasn't pitched in more than a decade. This is uncharted ground.