QUESTION: Does it get to the point where Andrew Miller is used only to retire the lefthanded batter coming up? Been rough for him lately.
GOOLD: It has at times this season. This is the roster the Cardinals have. These are the players they've signed and acquired and drafted and developed and paid to perform. At some point the Cardinals are going to go with the guy who they need to do that job. Period. Other teams are in the same boat with key spots. My colleague Rick Hummel had a good line: Ride or die. That's where they are. And Miller and the Cardinals know it.
He's going to have to get those outs, find a way to do it, and that's how it is. They're going to need him to perform to advance.