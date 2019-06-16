Their mettle was tested, their identity forged, during a two-month stretch from mid-January to mid-March in which 22 of 30 games were played on the road. During that time they never had a "homestand" of more than one game. It was a brutal stretch that should have buried them. Instead, they went 13-5-4 in those 22 road games, leaping into playoff position.
They were even better in the playoffs, going 10-3 on the road — including three of four in the Cup Final, against Boston. The 10 road victories tied an NHL record for a single postseason.