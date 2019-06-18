Subscribe for 99¢
Blues and Stars skate in Game 5 of their playoff

Robby Fabbri and Stars' Roope Hintz hit the ice after colliding in the May 3 playoff game in St. Louis. Photo by J.B. Forbes, jforbes@post-dispatch.com

GORDO ON FABBRI: The good news: His twice-reconstructed knee held up this time. The bad news: Fabbri never regained the offensive jump that made him such a promising prospect a few years back. He scored just twice in 32 regular season games and just once in 10 playoff games. Remember, Fabbri scored 66 points in first 123 NHL games from 2015-17 before blowing up the same knee twice.

Grade: C